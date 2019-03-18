Telus plans C$40B infrastructure investment over three years

Telus (TU +0.3% ) plans to invest some C$40B in infrastructure over the next three years, which it says will bring total investment since 2000 to C$215B.

The recent investments (prepping for 5G) will be aided by deferred savings through the Canadian government's Accelerated Investment Incentive -- all of which Telus says it will reserve to invest in communities the government says are underserved.

The company says since 2013, more than $900M has been invested in rural communities in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

"Given our passion for bridging geographic and socio-economic digital divides, we will continue to expand our high-speed Internet and broadband wireless footprint across Canada to connect all Canadians," says CEO Darren Entwistle.