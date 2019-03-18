Commodities 

Ruling by Chile’s Supreme Court delays fate of Barrick’s Pascua-Lama mine

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.8%) says a ruling by Chile's Supreme Court revokes the permanent closure of the Pascua-Lama gold and silver project, overturning an October administrative decision of the Antofagasta Environmental Court.

But the ruling on procedural grounds does not determine the final fate of the long-delayed project, as it sends the case back to the Environmental Court for review by a different panel of judges, a process that could last several months.

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow, says the verdict was not helpful because it had only delayed a decision on the future of the Pascua-Lama project.

The mine straddling the border with Argentina has been shuttered since 2013, when a court ordered the company to halt construction over environmental concerns' later that year, Barrick shelved the project, citing massive cost overruns and lower metal prices.

