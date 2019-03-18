Credit Suisse boosts S&P growth view, trims earnings estimates

Credit Suisse now sees the S&P 500 at $3,025 by year-end, up 3.4% from its prior view of $2,925, as market risks recede, according to the bank's chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub.

"Less hawkish comments from the Fed, declining inflation and recession fears, the the potential for a resolution to China trade issues are the primary forces driving volatility and spreads lower, and stocks higher," Golub said.

However, Credit Suisse cuts its 2019 earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies to $170 from $174 "solely to reflect the decline in projections for the energy sector and Apple," he said.

ETFs: SPY, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, VFINX, EPS, SPLX, SPUU, OTC:SFLA, SPDN, SPXE