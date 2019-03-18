Morgan Stanley expects "tough" Micron print

Morgan Stanley thinks Micron (MU +0.7% ) will report a "tough" Q2 this week and the print could diminish optimism that DRAM memory chips will see a recovery in H2.

Analyst Joseph Moore says he's surprised Micron didn't preannounce and that it isn't a question of how bad things are in the short term but rather "how long conditions will continue to deteriorate."

Moore doesn't expect "definitive answers" in the report, but the firm continues to see "discouraging lead indicators."

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Micron with a $33 PT.

Micron will report on March 20. Consensus estimates have revenue at $5.85B with EPS of $1.68.