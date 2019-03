SPDR Active ETF Trust declares quarterly distribution on funds

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) - $0.2134. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.05%.

SPDR S&P 500 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) - $0.1222. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.43%.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) - $0.1753. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.44%.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) - $0.1585. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.55%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) - $0.0191. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.84%.

SPDR S&P Healthcare Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) - $0.0250. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.60%.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) - $0.0677. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.55%.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) - $0.0961. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.64%.

Payable Mar 21; for shareholders of record Mar 19; ex-div Mar 18. 30-Day SEC yield as of Mar 14

