Melius: Boeing shareholders should be be patient

"We're now in a much longer sort of wait-and-see period, where headline risk is a little bit higher," said Melius Research analyst Carter Copeland.

"If you're a long-term Boeing (BA -1.9% ) shareholder and you believe in the long-term thesis predicated on secular growth in air travel, then I think your in a position where you ride out the storm and you expect some volatility. But if your looking to trade around this as a catalyst, I don't think this is something that is going to resolve itself in a matter of days or weeks. It's more like months."

Vertical Research also expects the 737 Max to be grounded for about two months, but that could be an "optimistic assessment" as the FAA's approval process for the plane is being questioned.