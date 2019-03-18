Yintech -4.4% after Q4 impairment charge

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) falls 4.4% after recording non-cash impairment charges of RMB 639.0M ($95.2M) on its Gold Master unit acquired in 2016.

Q4 net loss was RMB 746.1M ($108.5M) vs. a loss of RMB 63.6M in the year-ago quarter and RMB 33.9M in Q3.

Excluding the impairment charges, Q4 net adjusted loss was RMB 140.6M.

Sees Q1 revenue from commissions, interest income, and other revenue of RMB 220M-RMB 240M and sees Q1 revenue from trading gains of RMB 110M-RMB 130M.

Previously: Yintech Investment reports Q4 results (March 18)