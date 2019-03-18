Pipeline problems to delay Israel gas to Egypt until mid-year

Egypt's oil minister says the country will begin receiving gas from Israel under a $15B deal near the middle of this year, after unexpected problems with the pipeline connecting the two countries delayed the start-up by several months.

Although the overall condition of the pipeline is good, U.S.-based Noble Energy (NBL +1.9% ), Israel’s Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY) and Egyptian East Gas Co. reportedly found some components were missing or faulty while modifications and repairs would take longer than anticipated.

The companies are working to reverse the flow of the pipeline, which used to carry Egyptian gas to Israel.

Separately, Delek Drilling says it is considering listing its holdings in the Leviathan natural gas field on the London Stock Exchange as part of a corporate restructuring.