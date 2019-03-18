Aclaris up 22% after Q4 report/business update

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +22.4% ) is up on almost 30% higher volume following its Q4 report and 2019 outlook. Highlights:

Total revenues: $3.7M (+267%); net loss: ($38.6M) (-68.6%).

Pipeline update:

Topline data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, THWART-1 and THWART-2, evaluating A-101 for the treatment of common warts should be available in H2. If positive, including results from an open-label safety study, the company will file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020.

ATI-502: Topline data from a Phase 2 study, AA-201 Topical, in alopecia areata (AA) should be available next quarter. Six-month data from another Phase 2, AGA-201 Topical, in androgenic alopecia should be available next quarter. Six-month data from yet another Phase 2, VITI-201 Topical, in vitiligo patients should also be available next quarter. Topline data from an open-label Phase 2, AD-201 Topical, in atopic dermatitis should be available mid-year.

ATI-501: Topline data from an AA study should be available in H2.

ATI-450: IND to be filed mid-year for rheumatoid arthritis. Clinical trials should launch in H2.