New hedge fund group unites to push PG&E to overhaul management

A group of investors including Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management unite in a bid to pressure PG&E (PCG -0.6% ) into a management overhaul.

The hedge funds, which represent nearly 10% of PG&E's outstanding shares, say they are looking at nominating directors to PG&E’s board and want a say in the selection of the company’s next CEO.

The emergence of the new group sets the stage for a potential fight among investors over the future of PG&E, as shareholder Blue Mountain Capital Management already has nominated its own slate of directors.

Outgoing Tennessee Valley Authority boss Bill Johnson reportedly is PG&E’s top pick for the CEO spot (I, II), but the company has not made a final decision.