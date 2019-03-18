Innovate Bio up 19% in capital raise to fund late-stage INN-202 study

Thinly traded nano cap Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT +18.7% ) is up on a 13x surge in volume following its announcement of a capital raise that will fund its first Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate INN-202 in celiac disease.

The company has agreed to sell up to ~4.3M common shares to SDS Capital Partners II LLC and certain other investors at $2.33 per share plus up to ~4.3M one-year warrants and up to ~2.6M five-year warrants. The former will be exercisable at $4.00 per common share and the latter at a volume-weighted average price over a certain period.