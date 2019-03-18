vTv Therapeutics announces $15M stock financing

Thinly traded vTv Therapeutics slides (VTVT -14.3% ) as the company enters into an agreement with certain institutional investors for registered direct offering of ~3.6M shares at $1.65/share for gross proceeds of ~$6M

The Company also enters into a letter agreement with MacAndrews & Forbes Group to purchase, at the Company’s option and exercisable during a one-year period, up to 5.5M unregistered shares at $1.65 per share for proceeds of ~$9M.

The company says that the financing will allow to initiate two trials to study therapeutics for Type 1 diabetics relying on insulin and diabetics with Alzheimer’s