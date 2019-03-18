More on NRC Group Holdings Q4 results

NRC Group Holdings (NRCG +1.3% ) reports Q4 revenue growth by 15.4% Y/Y to $107.3M, the increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of SWS, Quail Run and Clean Line in 2018.

Revenue by segment: Domestic Standby Services of $8.3M (-57.9% Y/Y); Domestic Environmental Services of $70.9M (+29% Y/Y); International Services of $6.8M (+64% Y/Y) and Sprint of $21.2M (+50% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA increased 324 bps to 29.3%.

Free cash flow conversion was 81%.

“Looking ahead to 2019, we anticipate continuing the momentum we started in 2018 and expect to drive strong organic revenue and robust Adjusted EBITDA growth in the coming year.” said NRCG CEO Chris Swinbank.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $420-$460M, an increase of 8%-18% Y/Y; Adj. EBITDA of $105-$115M, an increase of 15%-26% Y/Y; Capex of $55-$60M & Free cash flow conversion of ~70%-80%.

