Guyana oil and gas filed said to contain more oil, gas than expected

The Orinduik oil and gas field off Guyana’s coast and owned by Total (NYSE:TOT), Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) and Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) contains ~3.9B boe, a third more than announced in an estimate released in September, Eco says.

Orinduik is located next to an Exxon Mobil field which contains ~4B boe, a discovery that made Guyana one of the world’s most closely watched oil basins.

Eco says the first well will be drilled in June and partners in the project are in the process of approving a second well.

Tullow is the operator of the Orinduik Block and owns a 60% stake, TOT has 25% and Eco holds 15%.