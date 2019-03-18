NCC Media launches new online ad capabilities

Jointly owned cableco ad company NCC Media has added new digital buying capabilities to extend its footprint beyond TV into online ads.

The company -- owned by Comcast (CMCSA -1.4% ), Charter (CHTR +0.8% ) and Cox -- can now offer an all-screen solution to marketers, covering TV inventory (linear, VOD and addressable) and digital (video, display, social, audio, out-of-home and mobile).

NCC already serves as the exclusive addressable advertising sales arm for the three cablecos, now can offer marketers coordination of ad buys at household level across 85% of the MVPD market.