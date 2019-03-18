Startups aim for a piece of Treasurys trading

Several new platforms, where investors can see Treasury securities prices and trade in real time with dealers and each other, are starting to gain traction in a market dominated by venues only accessible to banks and brokers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Currently, banks and brokers trade among themselves on venues such as BrokerTec that stream real-time prices, while institutional investors mostly trade on other platforms where buyers and sellers request quotes from specific traders.

London-based LiquidityEdge is one new entrant that recorded a daily trading record of $31B on its electronic trading platform in February; it accounted for 4% of all electronic Treasury trading in January, according to Greenwich Associates.

Cantor Fitzgerald LP CEO Howard Lutnick started an alternative trading systems aimed at investors called Fenics UST and now accounts for about 1% of electronic Treasurys trading.

Tradeweb (TW), too, has launched a venue allowing its investor clients to get live streams from dealers.

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FIBR, USTB