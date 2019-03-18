Cellcom Israel down 3% post Q4 results

Cellcom Israel (CEL -3.8% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 5.8% Y/Y to NIS 918M, attributed to a 4.9% decrease in service revenues and an 8.4% decrease in equipment revenues.

Cellular Segment: Service revenue NIS 416M (-7.8% Y/Y); and Equipment revenue NIS 159M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Fixed-line segments: Service revenue NIS 301M (-0.7% Y/Y); and Equipment revenue NIS 82M (+39% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 390 bps to 26.4%; and operating margin declined by 375 bps to 0.87%.

SG&A expenses were NIS 234M (-6% Y/Y), declined ws due to decrease in salaries expenses and doubtful accounts expenses.

Free cash flow for the quarter was NIS 7M (-90.9% Y/Y), reflecting a decrease in receipts from customers as a result of decrease in the Company's revenues and higher cash capital expenditures in fixed assets.

Adj. EBITDA was NIS 163M (-13.8% Y/Y) and as percentage of revenue declined by 163 bps to 17.8%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margins: Cellular 16.9% down by 110 bps ; and Fixed-line 17.2% down by 240 bps .

Cellular Performance Indicators: FY18 Cellular subscribers 2,851 (+1.2% Y/Y); Churn Rate for Q4 11.1%; and Q4 Monthly cellular ARPU NIS 49 (-8.6% Y/Y).

Fixed-line Performance Indicators: FY18 Internet infrastructure field subscribers 269k (+21.2% Y/Y); and TV field subscribers 219k (+28.8% Y/Y).

