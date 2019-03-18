Medtronic down 2% as Evolut lags Edwards' Sapien 3

Results from the Evolut Low Risk Trial evaluating Medtronic's (MDT -2.4% ) Evolut transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device in younger healthier aortic stenosis patients showed its non-inferiority (no worse than) to open-heart surgery. The data were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

At year two, incidence of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke in the Evolut cohort was 5.3% compared to 6.7% for the surgery group.

At day 30, the incidence of all-cause mortality, disabling stroke, life-threatening bleeding, major vascular complications of acute kidney injury was 5.3% in the Evolut group compared to 10.7% for surgery. The pacemaker rate was higher in the TAVR arm.

The company intends to file global marketing applications seeking approvals to use the device in a low-risk population. It is currently approved for high-risk patients.

Shares are down in apparent response to positive data on Edwards Lifesciences' Sapien 3 TAVR device which showed a 1.0% rate of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke in patients with severe aortic stenosis.