Amazon brands not dominating as feared

A study conducted by Marketplace Pulse found that consumers aren't flocking to buy products from Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) brands, even with the magnitude of the e-commerce giant's platform and ability to promote itself.

Marketplace notes that the disruption from new Amazon brands in categories such as apparel has been much less than feared.

"This idea that Amazon can introduce a product and magically use data to dominate a category is just a conspiracy theory," says Marketplace Pulse founder Juozas Kaziukenas.