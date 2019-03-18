Oil refiners preparing for a boom - Bloomberg

Oil refineries in Europe and the U.S. are scaling back planned maintenance later this year in anticipation of a surge in demand and fatter margins, Bloomberg reports, as the shipping industry prepares for the January 2020 introduction of new rules to cut sulfur emissions.

Refiners in the Mediterranean and northwest Europe so far have arranged to take 60% less capacity offline for routine work from September to November than a year ago, and a similar plunge has been seen in planned U.S. work, according to the report.

“We are seeing, not just in Europe but also in other regions, that refinery maintenance is definitely being front-loaded towards the spring rather than the autumn,” says Wood Mackenzie's Jonathan Leitch. “We think that refiners will be trying to maximize their production of middle distillates in the second half of the year.”

Potentially relevant tickers include BP, TOT, RDS.A, OTCQX:REPYF, MPC, PSX, VLO, PBF, DK, HFC