Edwards' Sapien 3 data pressures Boston Sci, down 5%

Boston Scientific (BSX -5.2% ) is down on modestly higher volume in apparent response to Phase 3 data on Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN 3 TAVR device, showing a 1.0% rate of death and disabling stroke at year one in low-risk patients.

BSX's LOTUS Edge TAVR system showed a 3.6% rate of disabling stroke at year one in a late-stage study (REPRISE III) in high-risk patients (data presented two years ago at EuroPCR). The rate of all-cause mortality was 11.9% compared to 8.5% for SAPIEN 3, albeit in different patient populations.