More on Globus Maritime Q4 results

Globus Maritime (GLBS -15.7% ) reports Q4 sales increase 10% Y/Y to $4.4M mainly attributed to higher average time charter rates $9,088 per vessel per day, up 12%

Average number of vessels remains unchanged at 5 with fleet utilization of 99.5%

Daily operating expenses increased 7% to $5,640 per vessel per day.

Adj. EBITDA margin declines ~475bps to 18%

Key developments: In November 2018, entered into a credit facility for up to $15M with Firment Shipping; In December 2018, entered into a Loan Agreement with Macquarie International Bank for an amount up to $13.5M; In March 2019, signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor for gross proceeds of $5M, a senior convertible note

The quarter ended with outstanding borrowings of $37.9M

