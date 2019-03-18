U.S. Steel, other steelmakers could rally along with commodity - Barron's

Several steel company shares including U.S. Steel (X +0.7% ) could rally along with a rise in the commodity’s price, but investors also should use caution on the stocks because of historical volatility, Barron's reported over the weekend.

The article also cites Commercial Metals (CMC +0.6% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.7% ) as other inexpensive stocks that could benefit from defensive positions as low-cost producers, while Nucor (NUE +0.1% ) also is a low-cost, scrap-based steelmaker but it trades at a higher valuation.

BofA analyst Timna Tanners expects steel prices to rise another $100/ton to $795 on average, and she particularly likes U.S. Steel, believing it has more to gain from rising prices as a higher-cost producer with more fixed costs.

Tanners expects the company to post $3.00 in 2019 EPS vs. $5.36 in 2018, when steel prices were higher; the stock trades at just 7.2x current earnings, a 35% discount to its historical average, and her $31 target price works out to a ~10x multiple.

ETF: SLX