Curaleaf to acquire Acres Cannabis

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +7.5% ) announced acquisition of Acres Cannabis, with 269,000 sq. ft. of operating cultivation facilities and further expansion as needed on its 37 acres of land in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, significantly increasing Curaleaf's cultivation and manufacturing operations.

The addition of Acres' cultivation platform will provide Curaleaf with 42,000 sq. ft. of functioning climate-controlled greenhouses and 227,000 sq. ft. of outdoor cultivation in Amargosa Valley. At over 400,000 sq. ft., the facility is expected to generate 100,000 pounds of dry flower per year at full scale. During Q4 Acres harvested over 5,000 pounds of flower.

The transaction, valued at $70M, with $25M to be paid in cash, $45M to be paid in Curaleaf stock.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close in 2019.