Goldman to buy S&P's model portfolio business

Goldman Sachs (GS +2.1% ) confirms it will acquire Standard & Poor's (SPGI +1% ) model portfolio business, which offers portfolios constructed with ETFs and mutual funds to financial advisers to use for their clients.

The purchase of Standard & Poor's Investment Advisory Services may give Goldman's ETF business an edge in the competitive market, where issuers have been slashing fees to attract investor assets.

The unit that Goldman is purchasing also manages equity portfolios that use a rules-based investment process; it advises on more than $33B in assets.

Goldman didn't disclose terms of the deal, which was earlier reported by Barron's.