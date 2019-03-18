GE +2% as Barclays reiterates Overweight rating on 2021 outlook

General Electric (GE +2.1% ) is on the move as Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell reiterates his Overweight rating and $13 price target, saying that even though he lowered his earnings estimates following last week’s guidance update, he still thinks GE’s industrial business can deliver free cash flow of $6.5B-$7B in 2021 despite projected negative returns this year.

Mitchell expects GE shares will remain volatile as investors digest the free cash flow forecast but projections in 2021 for its industrial unit, do “not look out of step with the CEO's stated aspiration for a double-digit FCF margin in the long term, or GE's history,” and sees GE’s Power business turning from free cash flow negative to positive by 2021.

Mitchell is “dismayed” by the extent of the guidance for 2019-20 net losses for GE Capital, which could total more than $1.5B, but he thinks asset sales will help and that management is taking seriously a broad range of options to de-risk the business.