Star Group announces new CEO

Star Group (SGU +0.1% ) announced appointment of Jeffrey M. Woosnam as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Woosnam, is also appointed as a Director of Kestrel Heat LLC, Star’s general partner. Most recently, Mr. Woosnam was Senior Vice President, Southern Operations, a position he held since May, 2014.

Interim CEO Dan Donovan will step down from active management but will remain a member of the Board of Directors of Kestrel Heat, LLC.

Company also named Jeffrey S. Hammond as the Chief Operating Officer, and Joseph R. McDonald as the Chief Customer Officer.