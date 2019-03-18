Star Group announces new CEO

Star Group (SGU +0.1%) announced appointment of Jeffrey M. Woosnam as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Woosnam, is also appointed as a Director of Kestrel Heat LLC, Star’s general partner. Most recently, Mr. Woosnam was Senior Vice President, Southern Operations, a position he held since May, 2014.
Interim CEO Dan Donovan will step down from active management but will remain a member of the Board of Directors of Kestrel Heat, LLC.
Company also named Jeffrey S. Hammond as the Chief Operating Officer, and Joseph R. McDonald as the Chief Customer Officer.
Now read: Curaleaf to acquire Acres Cannabis »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox