Northland Capital sees strong upside for Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (SLGG +2.5% ) gains after Northland Capital Markets initiates coverage with an Outperform rating.

The esports company is called a first mover in a potentially massive market.

Analyst Michael Latimore observes that organizations such as Topgolf, Samsung or Best Buy can turn their venue into an esports arena and run events anywhere at anytime off the Super League Gaming platform.

Lattimore assigns a price target of $15 to SLGG (5X the FY21 revenue estimated discounted back at 25%). Looking at the long term, he see even more upside if SLGG captures "high-growth SaaS multiples" of 10X revenue to put the stock at $30.