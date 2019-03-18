Top shareholder takes activist stance in dispute with Methanex

Methanex (MEOH +1.8% ) moves higher after top shareholder M&G Investment Management objects to the company's decision to invest heavily in a third methanol production plant in Geismar, La., without the meaningful participation of a strategic partner.

In what it calls "an extraordinary action for us," M&G sent a letter to MEOH's board saying the fund manager would nominate alternative directors at the company's next annual meeting.

"Engaging in a proxy contest is extraordinary action for us, but in this situation we feel we have no alternative but to do so," M&G says in the letter.