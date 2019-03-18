Surmodics down 8% on risk to SurVeil DCB study

Thinly traded Surmodics (SRDX -8.4% ) is down on average volume, albeit turnover of only 89K shares, in response to its disclosure of an updated FDA advisory on the potential for higher rates of long-term mortality connected to the use of paclitaxel-coated balloons and paclitaxel-eluting stents to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the femoropopliteal artery.

The company is currently conducting a non-inferiority study, TRANSCEND, comparing its paclitaxel-coated balloon, SurVeil, compared to Medtronic's (MDT -1.9% ) pacltitaxel-coated device IN.PACT Admiral, in PAD due to stenosis in the femoral and/or popliteal arteries.

The company says it has reached out to the agency for clarification on how the issue affects ongoing clinical trials.