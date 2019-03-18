DPW Holdings sees crypto-mining spinoff by Q2-end

DPW Holdings (DPW +21.7% ) says it hopes to spin off its Digital Farms crypto-mining subsidiary by the end of Q2 and at the same time it closes on its first data center real-estate partnership.

It's preparing a Form 10 to be filed with the SEC and expects the final audit of Digital Farms to be completed by the end of April 2019.

The ratio of Digital Farms shares to be distributed to DPW stockholders may be announced as soon as May 2019.

Previously: DPW Holdings announces $2.5M stock purchase agreement with Ault & Company, Inc. (Feb. 28)