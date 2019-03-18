WestJet pulls some guidance after 737 Max grounding

WestJet (OTC:WJAFF -1.1% ) says it's suspending all 2019 financial guidance in reaction to Transport Canada's closing of Canadian airspace to Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The company says financial guidance provided with respect to EPS, return on invested capital and cumulative free-cash flow over the period of 2020 to 2022 remains in place until further information is known.

For the remainder of the Q1, WestJet expects it will be able to protect ~86% of guests booked on MAX flights and cover approximately 75% the flights that were intended to operate on the MAX with other aircraft.

Source: Press Release