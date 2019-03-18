More on Core Molding Technologies Q4 results

Core Molding Technologies (CMT -2% ) reports Q4 sales growth of 87% Y/Y to $73M led by acquisition of Horizon Plastics International and increased demand from North American heavy-duty truck customers; excluding Horizon Plastics, revenues increased 49%

Overall gross margin declines ~400bps to 9% affected by operational inefficiencies, higher costs and increased spending to implement operational changes; reports an operating loss of $4.2M as compared to income of $0.8M

The company ended the period with total debt of $58.4M.

Previously: Core Molding reports Q4 results (March 18)