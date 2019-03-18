Aimmune down 5% on FDA timeline for AR101

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT -4.8% ) is down on below-average volume in reaction to the FDA's review period for AR101 for peanut allergy.

Despite Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status, the agency indicated that it will need a 12-month review period which started in January so the action date will be in January 2020. The standard review period is 10 months which shortens to six months for applications with Priority Review status.

The company says that it is "currently engaged in discussions" with the FDA regarding the timeline, adding that it expects an advisory committee meeting to review the application.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.