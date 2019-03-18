Microsoft helps launch Quantum Nexus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) joins the University of Washington and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to form the Northwest Quantum Nexus, which wants to widen the network of quantum connections for researchers, developers, and tech business leaders.

The consortium was unveiled today ahead of the inaugural summit this week at the university.

The Nexus will focus on R&D connections in Washington state, Oregon, and British Columbia. Similar networks already exist in other regions like the Chicago Quantum Exchange or the Harvard Quantum Initiative in Boston.