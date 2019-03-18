Two major U.S. banks weigh stablecoin projects

At least two major U.S. banks are considering adopting a stablecoin similar to JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +1% ) own cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports, citing IBM vice president of blockchain Jesse Lund.

IBM has had initial talks with the two lenders on issuing a so-called stablecoin--a digital token that's pegged 1:1 to an established currency such as the U.S. dollar.

IBM is also working with six non-U.S. banks on digital currencies; they include Banco Bradesco(BBD +0.8% ), Bank Busan, and Rizal Commercial Banking (OTC:RZLLY).

Previously: IBM announces Blockchain World Wide network (March 18)