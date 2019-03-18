MSG Networks +5% after report of Malone interest

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is up 5% today on heavy volume after a weekend report about John Malone's potential interest in picking up the regional sports net.

That recoups a couple days' decline in the shares.

It's not the first go-round for a potential sale of MSG Networks, which the Dolan family put up for sale in 2017 before withdrawing it for a lack of suitors.

Malone's bid is said to be contingent on success in his acquiring 21 Fox-owned regional sports nets from Disney -- a bid for which he has enlisted his Atlanta Braves, the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Pistons.