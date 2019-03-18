Warner Bros. ousts chief Tsujihara amid sexual-impropriety scandal

Kevin Tsujihara is out as chief at Warner Bros. (T +0.2% ) amid ongoing fallout from accusals of sexual impropriety.

"It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.," says WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

It was just two weeks ago that Tsujihara was given an expanded role at the new WarnerMedia, adding responsibility for a major global kids/young adults business to his leadership role in Warner entertainment.

Two days after that announcement, the company opened a probe into allegations that he promoted the career of actor Charlotte Kirk in an apparent sexual relationship.