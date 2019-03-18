Daré Bio up 154% on positive tamoxifen data

Thinly traded nano cap Daré Bioscience (DARE +154.3% ) is up on a 525x explosion in volume in response to positive clinical data supporting the value proposition of its vaginally administered tamoxifen, DARE-VVA1, for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in postmenopausal women. The results were just published in Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Results from four women in the exploratory study who self-administered a tamoxifen-containing suppository every day for a week followed by 2x/week for three months showed significant improvements in vaginal pH and dryness without significant systemic absorption of tamoxifen, an estrogen receptor modulator, a key advantage over oral administration.

The company says it is preparing clinical trials, adding that if DARE-VVA1 is approved, it will be the first such product for VVA in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients.