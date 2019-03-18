Three S&P 500 ETFs pull in >$11B last week

Inflows into the three biggest exchange-traded funds tracking the S&P 500 Index surged as the U.S. stock average had its best week of the year last week, Bloomberg reports.

State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY +0.3% ), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO +0.2% ), and BlackRock's iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV +0.3% ) took in more than $11B last week, the most since the five days ended Sept. 21, 2018, a period in which the S&P 500 Index reached its record high of 2930.75.

Friday's quadruple-witching--when futures and options on indexes and individual stocks--may have spurred some of the activity last week. Similarly, the September all-time high for the index also occurred before that quarterly event.

Other S&P 500 ETFs: SH, SDS, SSO, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, VFINX, EPS, SPLX, SPUU, OTC:SFLA, SPDN, SPXE, SPXT