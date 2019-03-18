Stocks revive from session lows

All three major U.S. stock averages creep into positive territory as rising energy shares, fueled by higher oil prices, and expectations of a patient Fed help offset Facebook's and Boeing's declines.
S&P 500 gains 0.3%, Nasdaq +0.2% and the Dow +0.2% in midafternoon trading.
Energy (+1.3%) and financials (+1.3%) lead the advance, while communications services (-0.8%) and real estate (-0.7%) trail the broader market.
Oil gains momentum, rising 1.0% to $59.13 per barrel, after OPEC says compliance with its supply cut plan is improving.
10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.595%.
Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 96.60.
