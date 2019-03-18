Top News | U.S. Economy

Stocks revive from session lows

|By:, SA News Editor

All three major U.S. stock averages creep into positive territory as rising energy shares, fueled by higher oil prices, and expectations of a patient Fed help offset Facebook's and Boeing's declines.

S&P 500 gains 0.3%, Nasdaq +0.2% and the Dow +0.2% in midafternoon trading.

Energy (+1.3%) and financials (+1.3%) lead the advance, while communications services (-0.8%) and real estate (-0.7%) trail the broader market.

Oil gains momentum, rising 1.0% to $59.13 per barrel, after OPEC says compliance with its supply cut plan is improving.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.595%.

Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 96.60.

