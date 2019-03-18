Stocks revive from session lows

All three major U.S. stock averages creep into positive territory as rising energy shares, fueled by higher oil prices, and expectations of a patient Fed help offset Facebook's and Boeing's declines.

S&P 500 gains 0.3% , Nasdaq +0.2% and the Dow +0.2% in midafternoon trading.

Energy ( +1.3% ) and financials ( +1.3% ) lead the advance, while communications services ( -0.8% ) and real estate ( -0.7% ) trail the broader market.

Oil gains momentum, rising 1.0% to $59.13 per barrel, after OPEC says compliance with its supply cut plan is improving.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.595%.