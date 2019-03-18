SEC may pursue Rio Tinto fraud case, U.S. judge rules

A U.S. District Court judge rejects Rio Tinto’s (RIO +2% ) motion to dismiss an SEC lawsuit accusing the company of civil fraud in its handling of a failed investment in a Mozambique coal project.

The judge says the SEC may pursue some of its claims in the 2017 lawsuit, which also charged former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott with fraud.

The SEC accused the defendants of inflating the value of Mozambique coal assets that Rio bought in 2011 for $3.7B; by waiting until 2013 to take a $3B-plus writedown, the SEC said Rio was able to improve its balance sheet and raise more than $5.5B from U.S. investors unaware of problems with the assets.