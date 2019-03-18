Strike stops production at Bunge French oilseed factory

Bunge (BG -1.2% ) says production has been halted since last Monday at its oilseed crushing factory at the post of Brest, France, due to a strike following a fire in a storage silo.

BG has not offered any reasons for the strike, but local media says the walkout and subsequent salary demands was prompted by safety concerns regarding the fire.

The factory, which mainly crushes imported soybeans for oil and livestock feed, can process 700K mt/year of oilseeds and employs ~50 people.