FedEx Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.11 (-16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.7B (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fdx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward.

