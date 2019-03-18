Franco-Nevada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.37M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.