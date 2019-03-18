Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.6M (+12.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, scs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.