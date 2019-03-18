AAR Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $539.7M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, air has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.