DSW Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

DSW (NYSE:DSW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-86.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $842.73M (+17.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dsw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.