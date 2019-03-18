Bitauto Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.94M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bita has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.