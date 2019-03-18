What analysts want from tomorrow's Nvidia event

Analysts see Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investor day event scheduled for tomorrow as a potential catalyst.

Rosenblatt's Hans Mosesmann says the event "should start the process for investors to move beyond the year of pain inflicted by crypto related GPU inventories." He expects insight on the recent Mellanox (MLNX -0.1% ) acquisition, which "should help the Street understand the reasoning" behind the "unusual move."

Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon also wants to hear the rationale behind the Mellanox buy and what could be accomplished with an acquisition that couldn't happen through a partnership. Rasgon wants more detail on the H2 outlook that was lofty, "to put it mildly."

Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore "would love to see a 5 year forecast that is easier to tie to a revenue and earnings model." Moore will watch for a discussion of NVDA's deep learning and training products, cloud gaming, auto chips, and "a strong case for GPU acceleration in other markets."

Nvidia's investor day starts tomorrow at 11:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.